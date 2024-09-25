EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Purchased by Monarch Alternative Capital LP

Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. EchoStar comprises about 14.8% of Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $33,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 238.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,167 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in EchoStar by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after buying an additional 424,259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 762,462 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,892,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,679,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SATS

About EchoStar

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.