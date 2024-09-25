SingularityNET Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $880.82 million and approximately $512,727.10 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,368.10 or 1.00117904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008211 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00063239 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.7347191 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $576,550.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

