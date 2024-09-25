Wrapped TRON Market Capitalization Hits $13.17 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion and approximately $14.17 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.49226 with 87,422,899,423.48872 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.15085084 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $15,127,953.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

