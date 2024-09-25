yearn.finance (YFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $172.20 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5,130.61 or 0.08106059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $172.20 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,563 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

