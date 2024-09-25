Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $10.74 on Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for about $10.74 or 0.00016962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $97.94 million and $5.00 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,536,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,123,161 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

