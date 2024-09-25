Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $9.24 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.36 billion and $109.21 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.24 or 0.00014600 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00043504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,459,419 coins and its circulating supply is 471,355,292 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

