Polkadot (DOT) Price Up 16.2% This Week

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.73 or 0.00007470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and $164.00 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,497,965,182 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,965,181 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is forum.polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

