Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2,800.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,846 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after buying an additional 1,067,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,825,000 after buying an additional 840,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,804,000 after buying an additional 700,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CFG opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

