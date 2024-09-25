Point72 Europe London LLP Has $10.86 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

Read Our Latest Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.19 and a 200 day moving average of $204.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $140.39 and a 12 month high of $227.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.