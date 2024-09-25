Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Position Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Woodward were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Woodward by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 25,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $169.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.03 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.