22,700 Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,538 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $420,720,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 91.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,648,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $210,480,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,676,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,744,033,000 after purchasing an additional 405,952 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $479.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $480.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.40. The company has a market capitalization of $228.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.