Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires 57,106 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,106 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMB opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.