Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 31,414 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 525.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.89. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $176.33.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,547,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,547,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $9,354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,500 shares in the company, valued at $70,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,491,866 shares of company stock valued at $349,710,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

