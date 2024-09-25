Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,177.56 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,182.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,773.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,738.53. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

