Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires 6,700 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up about 1.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,723,000 after buying an additional 2,532,186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after buying an additional 1,507,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $139,246,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average is $95.56. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

