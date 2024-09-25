Point72 Europe London LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the quarter. Integra LifeSciences accounts for about 1.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.69% of Integra LifeSciences worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IART opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $45.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra LifeSciences

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.