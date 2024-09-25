Point72 Europe London LLP Buys 146,583 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,583 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.19% of Bausch + Lomb worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 32,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,346.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

