Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.