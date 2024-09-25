Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,716 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 5.2% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American International Group worth $53,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Down 1.2 %

American International Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.72 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

American International Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $400,732,195. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

