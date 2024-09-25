Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1,761.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,005 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

