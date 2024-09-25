Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,468,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,122 shares during the period. Maravai LifeSciences makes up 1.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.98% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 42,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

