Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Invests $16.97 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,965,000. Hess makes up about 1.6% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Hess by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hess by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.31.

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

HES stock opened at $135.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.90. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.