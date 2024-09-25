Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 84,037 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 878.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,037 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.09% of Robert Half worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Robert Half by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

