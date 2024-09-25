Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 2,700 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Point72 Europe London LLP decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.