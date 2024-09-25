Point72 Europe London LLP Has $15.27 Million Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 235.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,488 shares during the quarter. Glaukos makes up 1.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.26% of Glaukos worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth $212,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.28. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $136.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,190.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

