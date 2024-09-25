Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 557.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,956,000 after purchasing an additional 273,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,825,000 after purchasing an additional 202,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,259,000 after purchasing an additional 99,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,268,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $180.67 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $187.44. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.28.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.