Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVDL. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVDL opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.64% and a negative return on equity of 122.64%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

