165,689 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

CPRT opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

