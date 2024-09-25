Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Buys £11,700 in Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) insider Sandra Stash bought 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($15.06) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,666.85).

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diversified Energy stock traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 820 ($10.98). The stock had a trading volume of 220,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,207. The firm has a market cap of £398.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 819.50 ($10.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,681 ($22.51). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,024.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,049.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.61.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,245.28%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

