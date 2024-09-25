Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

PYCR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 306,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,798. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 190,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

