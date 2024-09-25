Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.90 and last traded at $77.46. Approximately 2,500,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,115,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

The stock has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

