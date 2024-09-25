Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Citigroup

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

INTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. 417,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,925. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $23,660,517.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $182,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,660,517.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,605,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 64.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after buying an additional 301,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intapp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 106,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

