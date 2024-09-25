Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells 21,126 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 21,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £128.09 ($171.52), for a total transaction of £2,706,029.34 ($3,623,499.38).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 13th, Martin Brand purchased 19,992 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £126.30 ($169.12) per share, with a total value of £2,524,989.60 ($3,381,078.74).
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Martin Brand sold 79,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £126.30 ($169.12), for a total transaction of £10,103,494.80 ($13,529,050.35).
  • On Friday, August 30th, Martin Brand sold 1,515 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £102.50 ($137.25), for a total value of £155,287.50 ($207,937.20).
  • On Wednesday, August 28th, Martin Brand sold 5,600 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £102.15 ($136.78), for a total value of £572,040 ($765,988.22).
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Martin Brand sold 4,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,962 ($133.40), for a total value of £465,922.74 ($623,892.26).
  • On Monday, August 19th, Martin Brand sold 5,172 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,985 ($133.70), for a total transaction of £516,424.20 ($691,516.07).
  • On Wednesday, August 14th, Martin Brand sold 13,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,983 ($133.68), for a total transaction of £1,300,385.58 ($1,741,276.89).
  • On Monday, August 12th, Martin Brand sold 11,561 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,926 ($132.91), for a total value of £1,147,544.86 ($1,536,616.04).
  • On Thursday, August 8th, Martin Brand sold 12,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,723 ($130.20), for a total value of £1,166,760 ($1,562,346.01).
  • On Monday, August 5th, Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($128.29), for a total value of £5,802,828.46 ($7,770,257.71).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 1.4 %

LSEG stock traded up GBX 145 ($1.94) during trading on Wednesday, hitting £103.80 ($138.99). 817,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,521.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.41. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,936 ($106.27) and a 1 year high of £110.80 ($148.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,953.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,530.09.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a GBX 41 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,695.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.54) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,347 ($111.77).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

