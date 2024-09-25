PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Jonathan Myers Sells 69,429 Shares

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers sold 69,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.21), for a total value of £62,486.10 ($83,671.80).

PZ Cussons Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PZ Cussons stock traded down GBX 1.36 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 90.04 ($1.21). 863,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,936. PZ Cussons plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.50 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £377.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.39.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.03%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,857.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.74) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PZC

PZ Cussons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.