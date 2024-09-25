Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Rises By 392.7%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 392.7% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Allarity Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 320,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,195. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $666.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allarity Therapeutics will post -78.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

