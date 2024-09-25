Short Interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Expands By 1,473.2%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 1,473.2% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:QNRX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 48,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,510. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

