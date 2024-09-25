Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Update

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Erayak Power Solution Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAYA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

