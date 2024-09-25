Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Update

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Erayak Power Solution Group Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RAYA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.
Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile
