Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Update

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prenetics Global stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) by 140.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,288 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 2.12% of Prenetics Global worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Trading Down 7.1 %

PRE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. 35,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. Prenetics Global has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.16.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

