Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

