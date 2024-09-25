iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,800 shares, an increase of 393.7% from the August 31st total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,754,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after buying an additional 666,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 204.5% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 475,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 323,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,202.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

ESGE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 357,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,766. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

