FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, a growth of 378.4% from the August 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.3 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBAOF remained flat at $1.88 during trading on Wednesday. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.
About FIBRA Terrafina
