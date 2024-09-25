FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, a growth of 378.4% from the August 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.3 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAOF remained flat at $1.88 during trading on Wednesday. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

Get FIBRA Terrafina alerts:

About FIBRA Terrafina

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.