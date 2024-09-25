Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Grows By 1,300.0%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

