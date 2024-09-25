Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Update

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,800 shares, a growth of 254.4% from the August 31st total of 181,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Pharvaris Stock Performance
PHVS stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. 97,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,392. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.
Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 47.7% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 556,970 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,397,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 335,687 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $2,805,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 654,832 shares during the period.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.
