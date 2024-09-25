Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $13.65 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,386 shares of company stock worth $5,715,941. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.