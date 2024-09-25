Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Acquired by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals makes up about 38.3% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $518,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,927.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.83.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $223.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.64. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.43.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

