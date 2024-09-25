Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,736 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6,225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 87,836 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 384.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,643 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,351.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 774.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 103,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 91,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE BABA opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $97.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

