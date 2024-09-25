1,657,971 Shares in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,657,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,236,000. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology makes up 1.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,561,000.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

NYSE ZK opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology ( NYSE:ZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.