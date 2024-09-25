S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,908 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $71,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after acquiring an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,199,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,885,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,458,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,366,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.18.

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI opened at $518.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $500.51 and a 200-day moving average of $456.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $528.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

