Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,639,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 333,533 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $81,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Shares of INTC opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

