Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 421,117 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,228,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 421,117 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $90,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $2,439,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,171,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada grew its position in Pfizer by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 174,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

